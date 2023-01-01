Search

Pakistan

Pakistani politicians grieved over death of Pope Benedict

03:48 PM | 1 Jan, 2023
Pakistani politicians grieved over death of Pope Benedict
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani politicians expressed their condolences over the death Pope Benedict XVI late Saturday night.

The first German pope in a thousand years, Benedict experienced a rapid decline in his health over Christmas before his death at the age of 95.

Leaders from across the globe, including Pakistan, reacted to the tragic development while offering condolences and praying for the departed soul.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered condolence with a post, “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. He would be mourned by millions around the world, including in Pakistan. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also expressed grief over Benedict’s death.

“We are saddened to learn about the passing away of Pope Benedict XVI,” he wrote on Twitter. “May he rest in peace. We join our Christian compatriots and Catholics around the world in prayers for His Holiness at this time of mourning.”

The authorities in Vatican said official government delegations at the funeral would be limited to those from Germany and Italy.

Web Desk
