Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, fishermen

ISLAMABAD – At least 682 Indian prisoners are being held in Pakistan, while 461 Pakistanis are languishing in Indian jails, according to the lists exchanged by the two countries on Friday.

Islamabad and New Delhi exchanged the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other's custody under the provisions of the Agreement on Consular Access which requires neighboring countries to exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said Today, the Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 682 Indian prisoners detained which include 49 civilians and 633 fishermen.

New Delhi also shared a list of 461 Pakistani prisoners, including 345 civilians and 116 fishermen, with the High Commission for Pakistan in the capital.

The archrivals nations often detain each other’s nationals on different charges, including spying.

Meanwhile, Islamabad reportedly demanded the Indian government to release Pakistani nationals who have completed their sentences.

Earlier this month, Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen from Malir District Jail, Karachi. They were sent to Lahore by bus from where they were handed over to Indian authorities through the Wagah border.