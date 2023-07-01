Pakistan-born woman politician assaulted outside Eidul Adha prayer hall in US

NEW YORK – A Pakistan-born woman member of the House of Representatives of the US state of Connecticut was attacked after she came out of a hall after offering Eidul Adha prayers with her family this week in the state’s capital city of Hartford, it emerged on Saturday.

Maryam Khan, who is the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House of Representatives and only the second elected to the state’s General Assembly behind Senator Saud Anwar, her three children, and her sister were approached by a man.

Reports said the suspect started hurling vulgar comments at the women politician and then started beating her. The man also threw her to the ground, leaving her injured.

As he attempted to fled the scene, the bystanders chased him and detained until the police team arrived.

The Hartford Police Department said the suspect has been identified as Andrey Desmond has been booked under charges of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police, police said.

Meanwhile, Connecticut House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas condemned the incident.

“We know Rep. Maryam Khan was attacked and injured outside the Eidul Adha prayer ceremony at the XL Center in Hartford,” the statement said.

“We currently do not have details of the assault and will hold off on commenting further until we do. State Capitol Police have assured us they will work with Hartford Police to conduct a full and thorough investigation. It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy day of peace and prayer. On a day she should spend with her friends and family. Rep. Khan is an amazing leader and person who is committed to faith, love and service – we are sending our well-wishes and support to Maryam and her family.”

“It’s disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked with peaceful prayer,” Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said in a statement Wednesday. “The details of the assault are still unfolding but I know our law enforcement personnel will conduct a thorough investigation into what happened.”