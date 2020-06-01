Maryam slams govt for targeting Nawaz Sharif instead of coronavirus
Web Desk
07:33 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Maryam slams govt for targeting Nawaz Sharif instead of coronavirus
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday came hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over its incompetence to control rising number of coronavirus cases.

She in a couple of tweets said that the government continued to incurably suffer from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif syndrome while people were suffering and losing their lives not only to coronavirus but “unprecedented & unbelievable incompetence, criminal negligence & apathy”.

She took to twitter after an official document revealed worsening coronavirus situation in the Punjab especially in Lahore. The report on the basis of sampling analysis said that the estimated actual number of coronavirus cases in the Punjab’s capital is 670,800.

Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s latest viral picture of taking tea at a café in London, she said: “He walks because of strict advice from his doctots but you talk to cause distraction from the ongoing & impending disasters”.

“Pls get down to work if you know how it is done, get help if you don’t. A classic & incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities,” she added.

