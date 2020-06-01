Maryam slams govt for targeting Nawaz Sharif instead of coronavirus
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday came hard on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government over its incompetence to control rising number of coronavirus cases.
She in a couple of tweets said that the government continued to incurably suffer from former prime minister Nawaz Sharif syndrome while people were suffering and losing their lives not only to coronavirus but “unprecedented & unbelievable incompetence, criminal negligence & apathy”.
She took to twitter after an official document revealed worsening coronavirus situation in the Punjab especially in Lahore. The report on the basis of sampling analysis said that the estimated actual number of coronavirus cases in the Punjab’s capital is 670,800.
Talking about Nawaz Sharif’s latest viral picture of taking tea at a café in London, she said: “He walks because of strict advice from his doctots but you talk to cause distraction from the ongoing & impending disasters”.
“Pls get down to work if you know how it is done, get help if you don’t. A classic & incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities,” she added.
- Pakistan approaches 78,000 cases of coronavirus – 1,644 confirmed ...05:59 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Kashmiri jurist Justice Sharif Bukhari passes away in Lahore05:08 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Trump threatens to deploy ‘heavily armed’ US military to crush ...04:38 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan condemns killing of 13 Kashmiris in a single day by Indian ...03:54 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Zara Noor Abbas thinks endorsing a fairness brand is ‘killing no ...03:34 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Shahroz Sabzwari responds to backlash regarding his second marriage ...01:06 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Sakina Samo, Rubina Ashraf test positive for coronavirus12:18 PM | 2 Jun, 2020
- Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and others participate in Black Lives ...11:58 AM | 2 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020