LAHORE - Pakistan does not have authentic data on smoking which is the main cause of the failure of all government policies to curb this menace. This is the top problem the government needs to address and make a vow on this World No Tobacco Day, believes Capital Calling, a network of academic researchers and professionals.
Tax policy on tobacco consumption is yet to achieve its goals, contrasting with successful efforts seen in other parts of the world through high taxation. It is because of the myth prevailing among policymakers that increasing taxes would hinder the revenue of the tobacco industry.
Reports of groups of health activists run counter to this myth stating that in 2019, when the government tightened tax policies, the industry's tax contribution increased to 120 billion Pakistani rupees (Rs) compared to Rs 92 billion in 2016. Additionally, the tobacco industry's share of total tax collection rose from 2.15 percent to 3 percent in FY16.
Despite this empirical evidence proving that increasing tax on cigarettes can reduce smoking, taxation policy remains weak in its battle against tobacco.
Capital Calling believes that this reluctance to effectively utilize tax policy to curb tobacco consumption may be attributed to the absence of a reliable estimate of the true economic costs of smoking.
Multinational tobacco companies have been claiming that tax increases would adversely impact their businesses and potentially force them to shut down production facilities.
Consequently, the rise in the Federal Excise Duty (FED) has fueled the growth of the illicit market, which now holds a 40 to 42 percent market share. They also claim that this has compelled international companies to shut down 40 percent of their production facilities due to significantly decreased sales.
Khalil Dogar, an anti-tobacco activist, says that these techniques are merely employed to pressure the government against increasing taxes. Presently, every sector, including tobacco, faces challenges due to the economic downturn, with the textile sector experiencing a 50 percent dip and companies like Honda and Toyota being forced to close factories.
Similarly, a subsidiary of a multinational cigarette maker in Pakistan has said that some of its production units are being shut down. Dr Hassan Shehzad, from IIUI, says that the priority for the government should not be the protection of industry as a non-essential commodity but public health. Increasing tobacco costs not only generates revenue but also cuts spending on tobacco-caused diseases.
International tobacco companies have a history of pressuring governments worldwide, and Pakistan is no exception. Capital Calling recommends that the government stand firm and maintain its existing policy, which discourages tobacco consumption through increased taxation.
The total costs are attributable to smoking-related diseases and deaths in Pakistan for 2019 amount to Rs 615.07 billion ($3.85 billion), with indirect costs (morbidity and mortality) constituting 70 percent of the total. Cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory ailments account for the majority (71 percent) of smoking-induced costs. The direct cost attributable to smoking represents 8.3 percent of total health expenditures, a considerable burden, states Capital Calling, citing different civil society reports.
It is imperative for the government to prioritize public health over corporate pressure and stay committed to its existing policy aimed at discouraging tobacco use through higher taxation. The significant revenue collected and the substantial positive impact on citizens' health far outweigh any financial losses incurred. Pakistan must seize this opportunity to implement robust tax policies that align with global tobacco control frameworks and safeguard the well-being of its population.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee experienced a significant surge in its value in the open market against the dollar.
This surge came after a recent directive from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), allowing banks to purchase dollars at the interbank market rate for international card payments. The objective of this move was to narrow the exchange rate gap between the official and informal markets.
According to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the currency market witnessed the dollar being traded at Rs298, compared to its previous day’s closing rate of 311.
The SBP’s decision was influenced by the International Monetary Fund’s demand for Pakistan to stabilize its currency market before resuming a $6.5 billion bailout program.
In a circular, the central bank stated, “In response to the feedback received from various stakeholders, Authorized Dealers are now permitted to buy USD from the Interbank market to settle card-based cross border transactions with international payment schemes (IPS).”
Market analysts had predicted a decline in the value of the rupee following the implementation of these new guidelines.
Zafar Paracha, the General Secretary of the ECAP, expressed that the SBP’s decision was timely and appropriate. He anticipated that it would lead to a decrease of 20 to 25 rupees in the open market currency rate. Paracha also noted that aligning the rates in the official and informal markets would bolster remittance inflows.
Pracha further emphasized that significant disparities in rates between the official and informal markets encourage transactions outside of the official banking system.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 229,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,620.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs181,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 211,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 229,000
|PKR 2125
