05:41 PM | 1 May, 2021
In a first, police to patrol Karachi streets on bicycles
Karachi Traffic Police have rolled out bicycle squad to patrol streets in city’s Saddar area in a bid to quickly resolve issues related to traffic jams faced by citizens almost every day due to narrow lanes.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Traffic Iqbal Dara inaugurated the new initiative at the Metropole Traffic Checkpoint in Saddar on Friday.

Talking about the initiative, he said that traffic cops faced problems while heading to traffic jam spots in the area due to narrow streets, adding that the bicycle squad will be able to reach the point timely.

He said that five bicycles have been introduced in the area in the first phase, while cars and heavy motorbikes will also continue to patrol the area.

The DIG Traffic also inaugurated portable toilet facility for the cops as they faced difficulties while finding the toiler facility during the duty hours.

He said that portable toilet would move from one location to another across the city to facilitate police officials.

The DIG further said that that traffic cops could also call for a mobile toilet whenever they requires.

