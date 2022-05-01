World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today

LAHORE – Like other parts of the globe, the International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan today.

Various rallies, seminars and walks are being arranged to mark the day.

According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for safety and health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

The theme of this year May Day is, "Act together to build a positive safety and health culture".

The day is marked in the memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.