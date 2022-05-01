World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today
Web Desk
10:17 AM | 1 May, 2022
World Labour Day being observed in Pakistan today
Source: Twitter
Share

LAHORE – Like other parts of the globe, the International Labour Day is being observed in Pakistan today.

Various rallies, seminars and walks are being arranged to mark the day.

According to International Labour Organization, the day is being observed as a World Day for safety and health at work to commemorate the services and sacrifices of workers across the world and encourage them to be aware of their rights.

The theme of this year May Day is, "Act together to build a positive safety and health culture".

The day is marked in the memory of the massacre of labourers when the Chicago Police Department shot and killed ten unarmed demonstrators in Chicago, on May 30, 1937. The incident took place during the Little Steel strike in the United States.

Pakistan’s first labour policy was devised in 1972, in which May 1 was declared an official holiday.

World Labour Day – Punjab raises minimum wages ... 07:45 PM | 1 May, 2021

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, on World Labour Day, has announced to increase the minimum ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz, UAE Crown Prince vow to strengthen ...
11:15 AM | 1 May, 2022
Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and ...
09:48 AM | 1 May, 2022
Pakistani tailor robbed of 240 outfits in a rare ...
09:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Petrol price to remain unchanged in Pakistan for ...
09:06 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
In a first, Pakistan’s favourite hill station ...
09:23 PM | 30 Apr, 2022
Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting ...
08:29 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Maya Ali laments prolonged power outages in Pakistan
06:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr