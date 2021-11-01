Pakistani stars spotted at international awards in Turkey

The 4th International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) has been the talk of the town lately as Pakistan's entertainment vicinity graced Istanbul in style at Halic Conference Centre, Turkey.

Acclaimed to be the biggest independent international awards, the dazzling extravaganza was attended by dignitaries and consulates of Istanbul alongside top celebrities of Pakistan.

The star-studded IPPA awards ceremony was definitely a night to remember as stars from films to TV, fashion to music gathered for the glamorous evening.

Among the plethora of celebrities, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Meera Jee, Hira, and Mani were spotted on the IPPA awards red carpet.

Imran Ismail, governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan and Turkey are “working to bridge the gap” in the film industry.

The IPPA Awards sought to recognise talent within the Pakistani fashion and entertainment industries, much like the Lux Style Awards and the Hum Style Awards did earlier this year.

