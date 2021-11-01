Pakistani stars spotted at international awards in Turkey
Share
The 4th International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) has been the talk of the town lately as Pakistan's entertainment vicinity graced Istanbul in style at Halic Conference Centre, Turkey.
Acclaimed to be the biggest independent international awards, the dazzling extravaganza was attended by dignitaries and consulates of Istanbul alongside top celebrities of Pakistan.
The star-studded IPPA awards ceremony was definitely a night to remember as stars from films to TV, fashion to music gathered for the glamorous evening.
Among the plethora of celebrities, Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt, Meera Jee, Hira, and Mani were spotted on the IPPA awards red carpet.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Imran Ismail, governor of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Pakistan and Turkey are “working to bridge the gap” in the film industry.
The IPPA Awards sought to recognise talent within the Pakistani fashion and entertainment industries, much like the Lux Style Awards and the Hum Style Awards did earlier this year.
Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video ... 02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
Lollywood divas Meera and Humaima Malick were recently spotted together in an adorable interaction that has won the ...
- ‘Joker’ stabs 17 on Tokyo train08:43 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Have you sat by the Sharjah river?08:19 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo 2021: Habib Metro Lions win trophy07:52 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- British warship HMS Richmond arrives in Pakistan for defence ...07:23 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- International cricket legends meet PM Imran06:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Humaima Malick and Meera's adorable dance video goes viral02:54 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
- Sarah Khan's attitude during baby Alyana's Aqiqah raises eyebrows02:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
-
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021