11:50 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
Alliancez, Do Advertising & Sign Ways Communication join hands to digitalize outdoor programmatic advertising
Source: CEO Signways Aamir Siddiqui, CEO Eye Balls Najeeb Farooqui, CEO Alliancez INC Muhammad Ghouse signing the MOU.
KARACHI - Art of Giving in collaboration with CSR Club Pakistan, a joint cause marketing platform, organized its first open house meeting this week at Port Grand Karachi.

The purpose of the meeting was to highlight the importance of NGOs while marking strategic partnerships. Apart from this, they have also arranged MOUs between other organizations.

From left to right  – CEO Signways Aamir Siddiqui, CEO EyeBalls Najeeb Farooqui, CEO Alliancez INC Muhammad Ghouse signing the MOU.

Alliancez PTE LTD, the fastest-growing Ad Tech Company in Pakistan, offers the world's leading digital advertising platforms and solutions for programmatic digital media buying (performance marketing) which will surely make the brands reach new heights.

The company has signed an agreement with Do Advertising & Signways Communication for creating outdoor digital programmatic advertising media in the port city. This agreement will be a revolutionary step to introduce new trends in digital outdoor advertising with less budget and more effective targeting.

Art of Giving has also tied up with NFEH to promote and implement CSR campaigns to attract students and professionals towards climate change and their awareness. Also, CSR Cub has partnered with Art of Giving to expand operations of automated kindness machines across Pakistan to educate professionals about important causes and encourage them to donate cash or time to their favourite cause.

Furthermore, Do Advertising & Signways Communication has partnered with Art of Giving to provide free space on Karachi Outdoor Billboards to create awareness about important events and things in Pakistan.

