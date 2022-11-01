Spooky and glam – Katrina Kaif dresses up as Harley Quinn on Halloween
Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has surely won the Halloween look this year as she dresses up as Harley Quinn (DC Comics villainess) for the spooky season.
The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress shared her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. She wore a pink top with a pair of black striped shorts. She also wore a multi-coloured fringe jacket over the top.
The caption on the pictures read: “It’s Halloweennnnn. #harleyquinn #Halloweenwithphonebhoot #phonebhoot.”
Moreover, Kaif also shares a BTS video as husband Vicky Kaushal turns director for her Harley Quinn photoshoot.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This movie's trailer was release on October 10.
Moreover, Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Kaif will share the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.
