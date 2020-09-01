IHC orders Nawaz Sharif to “Surrender before the law” before Sep 9

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court on Tuesday has ordered Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former three-time premier Nawaz Sharif to surrender himself before the law.

According to media details, IHC Division Bench comprising Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani and Justice Amir Farooq passed the order on appeal of Nawaz Sharif seeking exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield case as Maryam Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders appeared before the court.

“We are giving you one chance to surrender before the law,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani observed and further remarked that “We have not declared you proclaimed offender and have given you a chance to surrender before the law”.

The bench directed Nawaz Sharif to appeared before the court whatever the situation was going through.

During the proceedings, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif presented medical reports of Nawaz Sharif but the court observed all these reports were not fresh.

The bench also restrained Maryam Nawaz Sharif from appearance before the court, observing that "let them decide first all these application".

The court adjourned the hearing on applications for exemption from appearance before the court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia reference till Sept 10.