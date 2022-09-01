Bella Hadid says she is finding ways to help Pakistanis affected by floods
American supermodel Bella Hadid has taken to her Instagram handle as she has asked millions of her fans and followers to inform her about how she can help Pakistanis affected by floods.
Sharing a video from Pakistan, the 25-year-old wrote, "Finding real ways to help Pakistan."
Pakistan is battling the national crisis which is a consequence of a global crisis as monsoon rains have resulted in flash floods all over Pakistan. The floods have killed more than 1000 people including 300 hundred children.
The Pakistani government has pleaded with the international community to help in flood relief efforts. Pakistan is one of the top 10 most affected countries affected by climate change.
