Mehwish Hayat asks people to donate generously for flood victims
Share
In light of the ongoing flood situation in the country, leading superstar Mehwish Hayat has called upon the people to donate generously to provide some relief to the affected people.
Rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since June and left destruction in their wake, with no respite for people as rivers continue to overrun, resulting in flash floods.
Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress joined hands with Pennyappeal and launched an ‘emergency global appeal’ to help overcome the tragedy.
"Sometimes words are not enough.. Today I am launching an ‘emergency global appeal’ with @pennyappeal to help the victims of the terrible tragedy that has befallen our country. ????
Now is the time to dig deep and give whatever we can - every little help will save lives. Let’s pull together and do this ! ???????? Pakistan Zindabad ????????#floodsinpakistan #Pennyappeal #MehwishHayat #globalappeal", read the caption of the Dillagi actress.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.
In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride.
Khalilur Rehman Qamar makes shocking revelations ... 08:31 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani screenwriter-director Khalilur Rehman Qamar made some statements that shook the ...
- Importance of floriculture11:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2022
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Bella Hadid says she is finding ways to help Pakistanis affected by ...06:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break ...06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- Ex-Pakistani PM unhurt as stage collapses during Rajanpur visit05:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Babar Azam fulfills his little fan’s dream05:28 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- Mehwish Hayat asks people to donate generously for flood victims05:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022