Mehwish Hayat asks people to donate generously for flood victims
Web Desk
05:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)
In light of the ongoing flood situation in the country, leading superstar Mehwish Hayat has called upon the people to donate generously to provide some relief to the affected people.

Rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since June and left destruction in their wake, with no respite for people as rivers continue to overrun, resulting in flash floods. 

Taking to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress joined hands with Pennyappeal and launched an ‘emergency global appeal’ to help overcome the tragedy.

"Sometimes words are not enough.. Today I am launching an ‘emergency global appeal’ with @pennyappeal to help the victims of the terrible tragedy that has befallen our country. ????

Now is the time to dig deep and give whatever we can - every little help will save lives. Let’s pull together and do this ! ???????? Pakistan Zindabad ????????#floodsinpakistan #Pennyappeal #MehwishHayat #globalappeal", read the caption of the Dillagi actress.

On the work front, Hayat's latest film London Nahi Jaunga has been directed by Nadeem Baig, who is a frequent collaborator with Saeed and is behind some of Pakistan’s highest-grossing films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

In the latest film, Saeed’s character Jamal goes to London to chase after Mehwish's character in the film to bring her back to Pakistan as his bride. 

