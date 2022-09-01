Babar Azam fulfills his little fan’s dream

DUBAI – Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam, who is known for his fiery character on the field is quite opposite in real life.

Lately, the star batter meets one of his diehard fans, Haroon Suria, who had already garnered popularity for her emotional letter to Babar.

It was November 2021 when Suria got a heartwarming response from Babar to a hand-written letter for supporting team green for their performance against Australia.

Recently, Suria finally got a chance to interact with the national squad and his favourite cricketer Babar Azam.

Babar Azam makes a little fan’s dream come true ~ ‘Future Captain’ Haroon Suria who wrote a letter to @babarazam258 last year lauding the team’s performance against Australia, meets Pakistani Cricket Team & gets autographs of his fave team as promised 🤩 @TheRealPCB @mmsuria pic.twitter.com/rTpQf0Ij6G — Alina Shigri (@alinashigri) September 1, 2022

Pakistani journalist shared the snaps from the meetup which soon went viral on social sites. During the meeting, Suria got a bat and a T-shirt signed by Babar Azam and the Men in Green as promised by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Earlier, a handwritten letter in praise of the Babar and Men in Green made headlines and garnered praise on the microblogging platform.

Aspiring Suria, who was dubbed 'future captain' by Azam, hailed Pakistan’s performance and said he will lead the Pakistan cricket team in the future.

He also requested Babar to send him autographs of the whole Pakistani squad and ended the note by saying that whether Pakistan wins or loses, ‘we still love you’.

"I absolutely believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work," the Pakistani captain wrote and promised to get the team's autographs.“I can't wait to get your autograph in the future, he added while cheering the young one's spirit.