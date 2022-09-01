Ex-Pakistani PM unhurt as stage collapses during Rajanpur visit

Incident occurred a day after Maryam Nawaz stumbles during her visit in flood ravaged region

Web Desk
05:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Ex-Pakistani PM unhurt as stage collapses during Rajanpur visit
Source: social media
Share

The stage setup for PPP leaders collapsed on Thursday in the Fazilpur area of Rajanpur, however, members including former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani remain unhurt.

The incident occurred when the PPP leader visited the far southwestern part of Punjab to show solidarity with flood victims as parts of the country remain inundated after monstrous rainfall.

The stage collapsed mid-speech, causing the PPP leaders to fall, however, Gillani shortly regain balance, and kept his speech going.

The collapse occurred as it was apparently overburdened by PPP leaders. Gillani however directed his acquaintances not to interrupt his speech.

Addressing the victims in the flood-ravaged region, the former Pakistani premier, who was disqualified over a contempt issue, recalled plights of flood victims.

Gillani appreciated the donations to cope with the disaster, and also called on the incumbent government to reconstruct the road from DG Khan to Fazilpur and Rajanpur.

Massive rains over the last months have caused Pakistan’s worst flooding in more than a decade.

Maryam Nawaz falls off stage while addressing ... 02:16 PM | 31 Aug, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz remained safe after she fell from a ...

The incident occurred a day after PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz collapsed mid-speech, in the same area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.

More From This Category
Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, ...
06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan decides to generate electricity from ...
02:23 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan receives $1.16 billion from IMF as loan ...
01:36 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Pakistan pays tribute to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali ...
01:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Record-holder Pakistani mountaineer ...
12:24 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
Massive flooding creates 100km-wide lake in ...
11:27 AM | 1 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz gets candid on her upcoming TV series, comeback after break in DP exclusive ...
06:44 PM | 1 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr