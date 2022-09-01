Ex-Pakistani PM unhurt as stage collapses during Rajanpur visit

The stage setup for PPP leaders collapsed on Thursday in the Fazilpur area of Rajanpur, however, members including former Pakistani Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani remain unhurt.

The incident occurred when the PPP leader visited the far southwestern part of Punjab to show solidarity with flood victims as parts of the country remain inundated after monstrous rainfall.

The stage collapsed mid-speech, causing the PPP leaders to fall, however, Gillani shortly regain balance, and kept his speech going.

Yesterday Maryam nawaz and today yousaf raza gillani pic.twitter.com/gHFgbXIGif — Liaquat Ali (@LiaquatJ150PTI) September 1, 2022

The collapse occurred as it was apparently overburdened by PPP leaders. Gillani however directed his acquaintances not to interrupt his speech.

Addressing the victims in the flood-ravaged region, the former Pakistani premier, who was disqualified over a contempt issue, recalled plights of flood victims.

Gillani appreciated the donations to cope with the disaster, and also called on the incumbent government to reconstruct the road from DG Khan to Fazilpur and Rajanpur.

Massive rains over the last months have caused Pakistan’s worst flooding in more than a decade.

The incident occurred a day after PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz collapsed mid-speech, in the same area of Punjab's Rajanpur district.