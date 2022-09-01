Mira Sethi shares hilarious BTS video with Muhammad Ahmed
Dil Banjara star Mira Sethi's beautiful and stunning looks never miss a chance to take her admirer's breath away. She's a fashionista for sure, but it's her goofy and quick wit that fans love.
The Yeh Dil Mera actor was spotted in a new viral video alongside everyone's favourite on-screen Dada Jee Muhammad Ahmed.
Needless to say, both the actors are phenomenal and their humorous video is bound to bring a smile to your space. Also, Mira's facial expressions are a cherry on the top of the cake.
On the professional front, Sethi was lauded for her performance in popular Ramadan play Chupke Chupke co-starring Ayeza Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and many more.
Mira Sethi’s new bold photos draw severe ... 07:39 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
Pakistani actress and writer Mira Sethi is on vacation in Barcelona, Spain while her wardrobe choice baffled quite desi ...
