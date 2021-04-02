Mahira Khan’s latest photo wins fans’ hearts
06:26 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Mahira Khan’s latest photo wins fans’ hearts
Pakistani star actress Mahira Khan left her fans gushing after sharing a touching post about her grandmother.

The Raees actress took to Instagram and posted an adorable habit of her grandmother. She posted the photo with a caption, “Tender mercies… P.S My Nani reads my hand nearly everyday and tells me the same thing - ’dil toh acha hai..’ rest she can’t make out..”

Soon after she posted the photo, fans took no time to respond with heart emoji and compliments.

