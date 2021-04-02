No plan to privatise any PIA assets, announces Aviation minister
Web Desk
10:10 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
No plan to privatise any PIA assets, announces Aviation minister
Share

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced in the National Assembly on Friday that there were no plans to privatise any assets of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“The present government is very keen to make the national flag carrier, a self-reliant and profitable entity. Efforts are underway to improve the financial health of the airline by reducing its losses through various different means” the minister informed the House during the question hour.

“Loss-making routes have been closed and flights on profitable routes have been added which has resulted in a reduction of losses,” he added.

Responding to a question, Sarwar said 82 pilots had been dismissed for acquiring licences through unfair means and that a transparent mechanism was evolved and introduced in order to ensure the issuance of licenses in a fair and transparent manner.

“An agreement has also been signed with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and this international authority will carry out an audit of our entire Civil Aviation Authority in July this year,” he further stated.

The aviation minister was confident this will lead to the removal of travel restrictions on PIA among European countries and will enable the airline to regain its past glory.

PIA announces Lahore-to-Skardu flights 02:29 PM | 27 Mar, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday announced to commence flights from Lahore to ...

More From This Category
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreement with ...
10:33 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Gwadar made South Balochistan capital
09:53 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Punjab closes tourist spots amid spike in ...
07:23 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistan ‘never shied away from talks with ...
04:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pharma giants join hands to manufacture Covid-19 ...
04:11 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
Pakistan on UK's red-list of travel bans amid ...
03:30 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan stands with Saba Qamar after wedding called off
07:57 PM | 2 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr