Pakistan Army chief terms Russian invasion of Ukraine great tragedy

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday termed the Russian invasion of Ukrain a great tragedy, saying it must be stopped immediately.

Addressing the two-day Islamabad Security Dialogue, the army chief said, the Pakistan Army chief said that “despite legitimate security concerns of Russia, its aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned".

"Pakistan has consistently called for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities. We support immediate dialogue between all sides to find a lasting solution to the conflict.”

The top Pakistani general pointed that the unfortunate invasion has claimed lives of thousands of people, besides making millions of people refugees.

COAS highlighted that Pakistan had enjoyed good defence and economic ties with Ukraine since its independence but relations with Russia remained "cold" for a long time due to various reasons. However, some positive developments have occurred recently, he added.

He highlighted that Pakistan has sent humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine.

He said that Pakistan did not believe in camp politics and desired to expand ties with both China and the United States.

“I believe today more than ever we need to inculcate and promote such spaces for intellectual debate and discourse where people from around the world come together to share their ideas about the future of their country and world at large.”

He said that such events hold great importance where great minds focus on the need for global cooperation rather than confrontation.

Regarding the unprecedented challenges faced around the world, he said that the resurgence of inter-state conflicts amid shared global challenges of poverty, climate change, terrorism, cyber intrusion and scarcity of resources poses profound questions for the international system.

“The international community’s collective security rests in our ability to integrate our shared goals of global prosperity to an equitable international system resisting the external pressures.

“Pakistan, as a country located at the crossroads of economic and strategic confronts, is navigating these shared challenges in our immediate region and through our partnership in the international community,” COAS said.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy features the safety, security, dignity and prosperity of its citizens.

“It [National Security Policy] recognises the symbiotic relationship between the economic, human and traditional security, placing economic security at the core,” he said.

The policy, he said, focuses on ensuring domestic economic stability and growth augmented through development partnership with the international community.

“Our commitment to defeat terrorism remains unwavering,” he reiterated, adding that with the help of security and law enforcement agencies, Pakistan has made remarkable gains against terrorism, thus, improving the internal security of the country.

He said: "We are committed to preserving our gains against terrorism and are working with the interim Afghan government and other neighbours to ensure that terrorist organisations are no longer allowed to use the territory of one county against another.”

Expressing deep concerns over the recent landing of an Indian supersonic cruise missile inside Pakistan territory, the Army Chief said this raises serious questions about India's ability to manage and operate high end weapon systems. He said Pakistan has called for a thorough probe into the incident. He said we expect India to provide evidence to ensure Pakistan and the world community that their weapons are safe and secured.

The Army Chief said Pakistan continues to work closely with International community to pursue peace and stability in Afghanistan. He said it is our collective responsibility towards the Afghan people to ensure timely and adequate humanitarian aid flows into the country. He warned that the consequences of our inability to address the humanitarian crisis will lead to refugee crisis and will again make Afghanistan an epicentre of terrorism.

