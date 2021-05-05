Four FC soldiers martyred, six injured in cross-border attack in Balochistan

QUETTA – At least four troops of the Frontier Corps were martyred while six others were wounded after suspected militants attacked the security personnel from across the border during a fencing activity near the Zhob area of Balochistan, the military media wing said Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the wounded troops have been rushed to the Central Military Hospital, Quetta. The martyred soldiers are identified as Havaldar Noor Zaman, Sepoy Shakeel Abbas, Sepoy Ehsan Ullah, and Naik Sultan.

More to follow…