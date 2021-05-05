Woman gives birth to baby in Khushab polling station amid PP-84 by-election
Web Desk
12:50 PM | 5 May, 2021
Woman gives birth to baby in Khushab polling station amid PP-84 by-election
KHUSHAB – A woman gave birth to a baby boy in Mith Tiwana Rural Health Centre, which has been turned into a polling station for PP-84 by-elections.

Amid the nip and tuck contest between the ruling party and PML-N for the PP-84 Khushab constituency today, a woman gave birth in a polling station located at the constituency. 

Speaking with a private news channel, the father of the newborn, Salamat, told that he is delighted over the birth of his first child on Election Day. Adding that, he will name the baby after giving some thought to it.

Meanwhile, the balloting process is underway for the by-election in the Punjab Assembly constituency of PP-84 Khushab.

The seat of this constituency fell vacant after MPA Malik Muhammad Waris of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz died from Covid-19 complications in March this year.

Eight candidates are contesting for the PP-84 seat. However, a close competition is expected between Sardar Ali Hussain Khan Baloch of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and PML-N’s Malik Moazzam Sher Kallu. Pakistan People Party has fielded Ghulam Habib Ahmed against the other candidates.

The by-poll will be held in 229 polling stations, featuring 666 polling booths - 344 for male and 322 for female. The total registered voters in the constituency amount to 292,687 of which 155,104 are male and 137,583 female.

