Tensions mount in Middle East as US deploys bomber jets near Yemen, Iran

WASHINGTON – As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, United States deployed B-2 bombers to Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, strategically positioning them near Yemen and Iran. The move, confirmed by the Pentagon on Wednesday, highlights growing military presence in the region amid ongoing conflicts and rising security concerns.

The decision to send additional warplanes to Diego Garcia comes from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who authorized the deployment to strengthen American naval and air capabilities in the Middle East. Pentagon’s official statement did not specify the aircraft, anonymous US officials confirmed that at least four B-2 bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, have been moved to the US-British military base on the island.

Reports in international media said the site places B-2 Bombers within striking distance of both Yemen and Iran, two nations at the heart of ongoing regional instability.

“The United States and its allies remain committed to ensuring regional security in the CENTCOM area of responsibility,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said. “We are prepared to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate tensions or conflict in the region.”

The deployment of B-2 bombers signals a continued US focus on the Middle East amid a volatile security environment. With Iran’s influence growing in the region and the conflict in Yemen intensifying, the Pentagon is keen to maintain a powerful military presence to deter any escalation.

It also raises eyebrows, as B2 bombers are typically reserved for high-priority missions due to their advanced capabilities. As Washington ramp up their presence in the region, concerns over the potential for further conflict continue to mount. Pentagon’s move underscores the US’s commitment to protecting its personnel and interests, particularly in light of Iran’s proxy activities and the ongoing crisis in war-torn Yemen.

With tensions running high, experts warn that the Middle East remains a volatile region, and any miscalculation could lead to broader regional instability.