Animal sacrifices, festivities continue on 2nd day of Eidul Azha in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD – Muslims continue to offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS) on the second day of Eid-ul-Azha amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Municipal authorities and other relevant departments have made comprehensive arrangements for cleanliness and collection of offals from citizens in a bid to maintain the successes achieved in containing the coronavirus pandemic in the country.
The health authorities had issued a detailed advisory in July for Eid prayers and animal sacrifice in order to avoid spreading the virus. However, the SOPs were violated at some places during Eid prayers as many faithful were seen offering prayers without masks and hugging each other.
President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have also urged upon the nation to be more dedicated to the cause of Eid-ul Azha and help the poor and needy amid the pandemic.
In his message to the nation, President Alvi said that "while celebrating an occasion with a spirit of sacrifice, one must not forget the deserving people".
Meanwhile, PM Imran urged the people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of coronavirus. There should be no needless visits to loved ones and the people should go outside if it were necessary, he said.
