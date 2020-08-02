Pakistan to observe Youm-e-Istehsal in solidarity with Kashmiris
12:40 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani nation will observe Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of India’s illegal action of scrapping the special constitutional status of the occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit the Line of Control tomorrow to deliver a message that the Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination right.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to further highlight the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom and their sufferings at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

President Dr Arif Alvi will also lead a rally on the day while all the Chief Ministers will speak at their respective assemblies to condemn Indian brutalities on the people of the held valley.

One minutes silence will be observed across the country in the morning to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people.

