Pakistan to become mobile phones’ exporter by 2022, says Razak Dawood

08:17 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
Pakistan to become mobile phones’ exporter by 2022, says Razak Dawood
Share

ISLAMABAD – Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has hoped that Pakistan would start exporting mobile phones by the year 2022.

Addressing a press conference, he said that mobile phones manufacturing has been launched in the country, adding some foreign companies have also applied for installing their manufacturing facilities in Pakistan.

Dawood vowed to bring export culture to Pakistan, adding that there is need to put focus on other industries in the next five years instead of depending entirely on textile sector.

Briefing the media on the export statistics, he said that Pakistan recorded highest ever exports in the month of July 2021 wherein exports touched $2.3 billion.

He said that the field of Information Technology witnessed massive surge of 47% in exports, with the annual IT exports exceeding $2b.

He vowed to amplify the exports from current 31.2% to 38%.

'Made in Pakistan' – Local manufacturing of ... 12:45 PM | 9 Feb, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan has started local manufacturing of mobile phones as the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) ...

More From This Category
Systems Limited Secures A Spot Among The 1% ...
04:40 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
China unveils ‘world’s largest’ planetarium
08:54 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Kashmir Premier League: Bonanza Satrangi signs up ...
04:59 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Facebook rolls out ‘Marketplace’ for ...
04:36 PM | 31 Jul, 2021
Prices of new Honda City model unveiled 
07:00 PM | 30 Jul, 2021
Business community agrees to increase tax revenue ...
11:46 AM | 30 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries wins hearts
05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr