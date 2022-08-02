PML-N's Nazeer Chohan arrested for attacking PTI leaders in Lahore
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazeer Chohan was arrested by Punjab police for attacking PTI leaders during campaign for recently held by-election.
A case was registered against Chohan for attacking an election office of PTI in Johar Town area and engaging in a brawl with PTI leaders Khalid Gujjar and Shabbir Gujjar during the election campaign.
Shabbir Gujjar was injured in the attack and later PTI leaders filed a complaint against Chohan with Johar Town police station.
Chohan took part in PP-167 by-polls on the PML-N’s ticket and lost it to PTI candidate..
The Punjab by-elections on 20 seats were held on July 17. PTI bagged 15 seats and was able to elect Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister.
Nazir Chohan parts ways with Jahangir Tareen-led ... 05:41 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
LAHORE - PTI MPA Nazir Chohan, who was associated with the Jahangir Khan Tareen group, has announced to part ways with ...
