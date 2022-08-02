PML-N's Nazeer Chohan arrested for attacking PTI leaders in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nazeer Chohan was arrested by Punjab police for attacking PTI leaders during campaign for recently held by-election.

A case was registered against Chohan for attacking an election office of PTI in Johar Town area and engaging in a brawl with PTI leaders Khalid Gujjar and Shabbir Gujjar during the election campaign.

Shabbir Gujjar was injured in the attack and later PTI leaders filed a complaint against Chohan with Johar Town police station.

Chohan took part in PP-167 by-polls on the PML-N’s ticket and lost it to PTI candidate..

The Punjab by-elections on 20 seats were held on July 17. PTI bagged 15 seats and was able to elect Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Punjab chief minister.