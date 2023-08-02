Honda CG 125 latest price in August 2023 in Pakistan

Honda CG 125 is known for its aggressive looks, thump, and commanding riding position the bike offers.

The bike is famous as the current generation has seen growing up and aspiring to it, while it remains famous in all groups. Honda bikes are one of the oldest production motorbikes available today in the country and despite strong competition, Atlas Honda still remained at the top.

First launched in the year 1992 in Pakistan to compete, Honda CG 125 has undergone several facelifts however, the shape of the commuter motorcycle did not have any major tweaks. The bike also dominated the local market due to its strong resale value.

Honda CG 125 Specifications

It has a four-speed Constant Mesh transmission and comes with Multiple Wet Clutch Plates that enhance its performance and durability.

Honda CG 125 Fuel Average

With 9.2 litres petrol capacity, Honda 125 offers between 33-35Km per Litre.

Honda CG 125 Latest Price in Pakistan

Honda jacked up the motorbike prices several times due to rupee devaluation and import restrictions.

As of August 2023, the Honda CG 125 latest price in Pakistan stands at Rs229,900.

The price of Honda CG 125 Self Start stands at Rs275,900.