Pakistani soldier, martyred in North Waziristan terror attack, laid to rest in Khyber
PESHAWAR – A Pakistani soldier, who embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan yesterday, has been laid to rest in his hometown.
The funeral prayer of Lance Naik Muhammad Imran Afridi of Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was attended by Commandant Khyber Rifle Colonel Bilal Khan, tribal elders and a large number of local people in Jamrud area of Khyber district.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), two terrorists were gunned down by Pakistani troops during the exchange of fire near Pak-Afghan border.
