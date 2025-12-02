Latest

Gold & Silver

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 December 2025

By News Desk
8:26 am | Dec 2, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to Rs446,862 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams surged to Rs383,112.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 446,862
Lahore 446,862
Islamabad 446,862
Peshawar 446,862
Quetta 446,862
Sialkot 446,862
Hyderabad 446,862
Faisalabad 446,862

Silver followed suit, with prices reaching Rs5,963 per tola and Rs5,112 per 10 grams, adding further heat to the precious metals market frenzy.

22 Karat Gold Price

Category 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 414,333 395,500 339,000
Per 1 Gram 35,522 33,908 29,064
Per 10 Gram 355,226 339,080 290,640
Per Ounce 1,006,830 961,065 823,770

Meanwhile, on the global stage, gold is hovering at an astonishing $4,245 per ounce, marking one of its most striking levels in recent months.

Analysts say the current wild price swings are being fueled by turbulence in the international bullion market and rapid fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. With uncertainty gripping global economies, gold’s dramatic rise may be far from over.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now