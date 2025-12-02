Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 December 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to Rs446,862 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams surged to Rs383,112.

Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 446,862 Lahore 446,862 Islamabad 446,862 Peshawar 446,862 Quetta 446,862 Sialkot 446,862 Hyderabad 446,862 Faisalabad 446,862

Silver followed suit, with prices reaching Rs5,963 per tola and Rs5,112 per 10 grams, adding further heat to the precious metals market frenzy.

22 Karat Gold Price

Category 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 414,333 395,500 339,000 Per 1 Gram 35,522 33,908 29,064 Per 10 Gram 355,226 339,080 290,640 Per Ounce 1,006,830 961,065 823,770

Meanwhile, on the global stage, gold is hovering at an astonishing $4,245 per ounce, marking one of its most striking levels in recent months.

Analysts say the current wild price swings are being fueled by turbulence in the international bullion market and rapid fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. With uncertainty gripping global economies, gold’s dramatic rise may be far from over.