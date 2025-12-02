Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Per Tola Gold Price – 2 December 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to Rs446,862 per tola, while the rate for 10 grams surged to Rs383,112.
Gold Rate in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|446,862
|Lahore
|446,862
|Islamabad
|446,862
|Peshawar
|446,862
|Quetta
|446,862
|Sialkot
|446,862
|Hyderabad
|446,862
|Faisalabad
|446,862
Silver followed suit, with prices reaching Rs5,963 per tola and Rs5,112 per 10 grams, adding further heat to the precious metals market frenzy.
22 Karat Gold Price
|Category
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|414,333
|395,500
|339,000
|Per 1 Gram
|35,522
|33,908
|29,064
|Per 10 Gram
|355,226
|339,080
|290,640
|Per Ounce
|1,006,830
|961,065
|823,770
Meanwhile, on the global stage, gold is hovering at an astonishing $4,245 per ounce, marking one of its most striking levels in recent months.
Analysts say the current wild price swings are being fueled by turbulence in the international bullion market and rapid fluctuations in the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. With uncertainty gripping global economies, gold’s dramatic rise may be far from over.