U19 Asia Cup: Sarfraz Ahmed appointed manager, Farhan Yousaf named captain

LAHORE – Farhan Yousaf, who featured in last year’s ACC U19 Asia Cup, will lead Pakistan U19 in the upcoming edition of the tournament, scheduled to take place in Dubai from 12 to 21 December.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday the 50-over event will feature eight teams. It added that Sarfaraz Ahmed has been appointed as manager/mentor of the team.

Pakistan, who were beaten by Bangladesh in last year’s semi-final, are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 3. Group ‘B’ comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 and Sri Lanka.

The eight-team tournament will provide Pakistan side with preparations ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup, which is set to be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia from 15 January to 6 February 2026.

Pakistan will open their campaign on Friday, 12 December against Qualifier 3 at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai. Their second group match is against India on Sunday, 14 December at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, while their final group fixture is against Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, 16 December at the same venue.

The semi-finals will be played on 19 December at The Sevens Stadium and ICC Academy Ground, while the final will take place on Sunday, 21 December.

18-year-old Farhan recently led Lahore Region Whites in the National Men’s U19 Cup, scoring 369 runs from seven matches, including a century and two half-centuries. Usman Khan, who scored a century in the last edition of the ACC U19 Asia Cup, will be Farhan’s deputy in the event.

Playing for FATA in the National Men’s U19 Cup, left-handed Usman scored 429 runs from seven matches, which included two centuries and a half-century.

Pakistan team will undergo a camp in Karachi from later today until the team’s departure for Dubai, which will be confirmed in due course.

15-member squad:

Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq and Sameer Minhas

Non-traveling reserve players:

Abdul Qadir, Hasnain Dar, Mohammad Hassan Khan, Ibtisam Azhar and Umar Zaib

Support staff:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (manager/mentor), Shahid Anwar (head coach/batting coach), Rao Iftikhar (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach.), Abrar Ahmed (trainer), Ubaidullah (physio), Ali Hamza (analyst)