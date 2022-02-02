Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 announced
06:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has released the schedule of public holidays in the running year, 2022.
Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is marked on February 5, will be observed as a public holiday across the country.
A total of 14 public holidays are included for the general public. It starts from the Kashmir Day.
The other public holidays include;
March 23rd - Pakistan Day
May 1st - Labour Day
May 3rd, 4th and 5th – Eid-ul-Fitr *
July 10th, 11th and 12nd – Eid-ul-Azha *
August 14th - Independence day
August 7th, 8th – Ashura Muharram *
October 9th - Eid-i-Miladul Nabi *
December 25 - Quaid-i-Azam Day
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Peshawar Zalmi opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars in ...07:03 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
- Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 announced06:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- PM Imran expresses solidarity with UAE after foiled Houthi attack05:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less makeup’03:40 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021