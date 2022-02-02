Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 announced

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has released the schedule of public holidays in the running year, 2022.

Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is marked on February 5, will be observed as a public holiday across the country.

A total of 14 public holidays are included for the general public. It starts from the Kashmir Day.

The other public holidays include;

March 23rd - Pakistan Day

May 1st - Labour Day

May 3rd, 4th and 5th – Eid-ul-Fitr *

July 10th, 11th and 12nd – Eid-ul-Azha *

August 14th - Independence day

August 7th, 8th – Ashura Muharram *

October 9th - Eid-i-Miladul Nabi *

December 25 - Quaid-i-Azam Day