Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 announced

06:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Schedule for public holidays in Pakistan for 2022 announced
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has released the schedule of public holidays in the running year, 2022. 

Kashmir Solidarity Day, which is marked on February 5, will be observed as a public holiday across the country. 

A total of 14 public holidays are included for the general public. It starts from the Kashmir Day.

The other public holidays include;

March 23rd - Pakistan Day

May 1st - Labour Day

May 3rd, 4th and 5th – Eid-ul-Fitr *

July 10th, 11th and 12nd – Eid-ul-Azha *

August 14th - Independence day

August 7th, 8th – Ashura Muharram *

October 9th  - Eid-i-Miladul Nabi *

December 25  - Quaid-i-Azam Day

More From This Category
PM Imran expresses solidarity with UAE after ...
05:32 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
PTI MNA Javaria Zafar files FIR against her ...
02:45 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Rehman Malik put on ventilator after contracting ...
01:12 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
PM Imran Khan to leave China tomorrow to attend ...
12:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Justice Umar Ata Bandial sworn in as Chief ...
11:30 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
Sri Lanka to borrow US$200m from Pakistan
11:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 
06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr