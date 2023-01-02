Search

Punjab CM Elahi gets cold shoulder from PTI’s ally ahead of no-confidence move

Web Desk 12:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
LAHORE – The ongoing political drama in Punjab witnessed another twist as Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), a key ally of Imran Khan-led PTI, refused to vote for Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in the upcoming no-confidence vote.

The Islamic political party expressed a lack of confidence in Elahi and refused to vote in his favor in the no-confidence move launched by the ruling members alliance.

MWM leaders decided against voting for Elahi in light of some of his actions that irked the party leadership. The party council announced that their member in the provincial assembly Syeda Zahra Naqvi will not vote for Elahi.

The religious party is said to be a key ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the two had been allies for the last 8 years.

Parvez Elahi will take vote of confidence before Jan 11, says Imran Khan

PTI and MWM jointly contested in the general elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

