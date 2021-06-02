Zhalay Sarhadi claps back at troll calling her feet ‘mardana’
Share
Zhalay Sarhadi is a woman of substance and an unprecedented glamour girl. With looks that could kill, the 39-year-old has won the fashion police and drama buffs with her acting mettle and modelling chops.
This time around, the Jalaibee star came under the limelight as she gave a benefiting reply to a troll who body-shamed her.
Stars often hold Question and Answer sessions and Zhalay had an interesting session too but apart from some fans interacting, trollers grabbed the perfect opportunity to sprout negativity.
"Yes, my hands are even bigger,” Zhalay said in response to a comment calling her feet “big, mardana type”. “I can deliver some real tight slaps and throw mad punches,” she continued.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrities are usually the first targets of trolls and it gets very hard for them to avoid massive criticism. Many times the stars tend to ignore such comments but sometimes, it’s also necessary to school trollers for spreading hate online.
Earlier, Alizeh Shah has been under severe criticism for her wardrobe choices.
Faysal Quraishi comes down hard on trolls 06:00 PM | 25 May, 2021
Faysal Quraishi is one of the legendary actors of the Pakistan showbiz industry. With countless hit dramas under his ...
- Concerns of Pakistan High Commission over Afghan protesters’ attack ...06:05 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
-
- vivo introduces V21 with 44MP OIS Night Selfie System – Sleek ...04:49 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
-
- Afghanistan: US forces set to leave Bagram airbase in next 20 days03:42 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
-
- Momina Mustehsan defends Alizeh Shah amid massive backlash03:38 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Esra Bilgic pens a lovely birthday wish for Ertugrul co-star Ezgi Esma03:07 PM | 2 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021