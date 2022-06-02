Pakistan Army hands over Malakand’s law and order responsibility to FC after peace restoration

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army de-inducted its Division Headquarters from Swat, handing over the Malakand Division to Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa(North)to cater for law & order situation in future.

According to ISPR, the ceremony for the Change of Command was held Kanju Cantonment Swat and it was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Mahmood Khan and Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Commander Peshawar Corps.

The ceremony was also attended by senior civil and military officials, elders and individuals belonging to all facets of life from District Swat, Shangla, Buner and Malakand.

After clearing the area of Malakand Division from militants and restoration of writ of state, the transition of powers to civil administration was completed by Pakistan Army in 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Army had already completed transition of power to the Provincial Government in 2018 and since then the Army Division Malakand was focused on security and provision of support in completion of development projects in the socio-economic domain.

“This transition in Swat is a true manifestation of returning normalcy and peace in the area, a result of supreme sacrifices and unflinching resolve of locals and Law Enforcement Agencies,” read the statement.

CM KPK thanked the Army for establishment of Kanju Cantonment Swat and acknowledged that the newly established Cantt will always enshrine the sacrifices of Army for bringing lasting peace in the area.