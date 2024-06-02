Search

Pakistan

Eid-ul-Adha special trains by Pakistan Railways -- here the timings and routes

Web Desk
09:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2024
Eid-ul-Adha special trains by Pakistan Railways -- here the timings and routes
Source: File photo

In preparation for Eid-ul-Adha, Pakistan Railways has announced the operation of three special trains to accommodate the increased travel demand during the festive season.

These Eid Special Trains will ensure passengers can travel conveniently and comfortably to celebrate Bakra Eid with their loved ones.

Special Train Schedule and Routes

Karachi to Lahore: June 14, 6 PM

The first special Eid train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on June 14 at 6 PM. This train will provide a vital link between these two major cities, offering a convenient travel option for passengers heading to Lahore for the holiday.

Quetta to Rawalpindi via Lahore: June 15, 10 AM

The second special train will leave Quetta on June 15 at 10 AM, traveling to Rawalpindi via Lahore. This route will serve as a crucial connection for travelers from Balochistan to Punjab, facilitating a smooth journey for those celebrating Eid in the northern regions of the country.

Karachi to Peshawar via Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi: June 16, 9 PM

The third special Eid train is scheduled to depart Karachi at 9 PM on June 16. It will pass through Multan, Lahore, and Rawalpindi before reaching Peshawar. This extensive route will ensure that passengers from Karachi have multiple options for reaching their destinations in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Preparations and Arrangements

Pakistan Railways has assured that all necessary preparations are in place to ensure the smooth operation of these special trains. The Railway Department is working diligently to provide reliable and efficient transportation services during the anticipated holiday rush.

A spokesperson from Pakistan Railways confirmed the details and expressed confidence that the special Eid trains will offer a safe and comfortable journey for all travelers. The focus is on ensuring passengers can reach their destinations in time for Bakra Eid celebrations without any hassle.

Travel with Ease this Eid-ul-Adha

These special Eid trains reflect Pakistan Railways’ commitment to serving the public during significant festive occasions. Whether traveling from Karachi, Quetta, or other major cities, passengers can look forward to a pleasant and timely journey.

For further details on booking and reservations, passengers are encouraged to visit the Pakistan Railways website or contact their nearest railway station. Make your Eid travel plans now and enjoy a seamless journey with Pakistan Railways this Bakra Eid.

Stay updated with the latest travel news and schedules to ensure a smooth and joyful Eid-ul-Adha celebration with your family and friends.

Pakistan

09:43 PM | 2 Jun, 2024

