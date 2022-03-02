New Covid cases in Pakistan drop to lowest in two months, positivity hovers around 2pc

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s daily tally of coronavirus cases dropped to 2.23 percent with 765 fresh cases – the lowest in two months.

As per the latest report of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), At least 22 people died of the novel disease while 765 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours.

The overall death toll has now surged to 30,218 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,510,986.

Statistics 2 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 34,296

Positive Cases: 765

Positivity %: 2.23%

Deaths :22

Patients on Critical Care: 981 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 2, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 981. Pakistan conducted a total of 34,296 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,307 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,445,245. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases dropped to 35,523.

As many as 568,635 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 501,758 in Punjab, 216,273 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,442 in Islamabad, 35,352 in Balochistan, 43,014 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,512 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PAKvAUS: Pakistan allows full capacity stadium ... 01:32 PM | 1 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Tuesday reportedly allowed a full capacity crowd as ...

Moreover, 13,504 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,073 in Sindh, 6,274 in KP, 1,014 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan, and 190 in Gilgit Baltistan.