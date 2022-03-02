Pakistani court declares marriages under 18 ‘illegal’
Court ruled that girl under the age of 18 can't marry on her own will
Share
RAWALPINDI – The Islamabad High Court has ruled that any marriages under the age of 18 years will be unlawful and declared that marrying off 16-year-olds would be illegal from now on.
Reports in local media said the ruling was announced by Justice Babar Sattar during the hearing of an early marriage case as the court issued directives to hand over a 16-year-old girl to her mother.
The court issued the written order on the plea of a woman who was seeking her daughter's recovery. Last year, Sawera Falak Sher, 16, had been allegedly kidnapped and married off.
Sawera’s mother then filed a plea with the court regarding the girl's 'abduction', while the girl told the court about marrying at her own free will.
Following the major development, the court directed SHO Golra area to hand over the girl to her mother from the Darul Aman.
The court also remarked that a girl under the age of 18 cannot get hitched on her own will, saying the relatives also can't proceed with an agreement to the same effect.
The legal age for puberty is 18 years and the same could not be decided on the basis of physical changes that emerge at the age, Justice Sattar said in the written verdict.
The court directed that the issue of the matter not carrying enough clarity in the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance be placed before the Cabinet Division and parliament.
21% girls in Pakistan get married before age 18: ... 11:05 AM | 12 Jan, 2019
LAHORE - A recent report issued by the World Health Organization states that more than 140 million underage girls are ...
Earlier in 2019, the Senate passed a bill with a majority vote to amend the child marriage restraint act 1929. Marriage under 18 years can lead to a fine of Rs200,000 and three years of strict punishment for facilitators, it said.
Pakistani police stop marriage of underage girl ... 09:58 PM | 31 May, 2021
BAHAWALPUR – Police have foiled a bid for the marriage of an underage girl in Lodhran, a district in Punjab ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani court declares marriages under 18 ‘illegal’10:21 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Army Chief appreciates troops’ operational preparedness during ...09:49 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- New Covid cases in Pakistan drop to lowest in two months, positivity ...09:28 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:09 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 02 March 202208:43 AM | 2 Mar, 2022
- 'Dhai Chaal' – First trailer of Ayesha Omar and Shamoon Abbasi's ...09:45 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Amna Ilyas’ new bold photo in swimsuit sets internet on fire05:20 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Faryal Mehmood makes some interesting revelations in latest interview08:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022