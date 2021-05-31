Pakistani police stop marriage of underage girl to 38-year-old man
Share
BAHAWALPUR – Police have foiled a bid for the marriage of an underage girl in Lodhran, a district in Punjab province of Pakistan.
A man named Mushtaq married off his 13-year-old daughter to a 38-year-old man named Azhar ten days ago in the Haveli Naseer Khan area of the district.
A day earlier, rukhsati of the child was held when police reached the spot and stopped the illegal marriage.
Police have registered a case against 13 people, include the groom and girl’s father.
The underage girl’s mother, aunt, and two cousins have been arrested while the groom and the girl's father and others managed to escape from the scene.
The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Act, 2015, which was enforced in Punjab in March 2015, prohibits the marriages of females below the age of 16 years.
Scandal of underage girls' forced marriages at ... 10:15 PM | 29 Nov, 2019
LAHORE - A superintendent of a shelter home run by the Punjab government uncovered a dirty business of exploiting ...
- One dead, two others injured shortly after looting Chinese national ...11:18 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Enduring peace in South Asia hinges on resolving long-pending issues: ...10:46 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Pakistani police stop marriage of underage girl to 38-year-old man09:58 PM | 31 May, 2021
-
- CPEC Authority chief Bajwa says Gwadar Port is fully operational09:04 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Hira Mani's dance video with her brothers goes viral04:53 PM | 31 May, 2021
-
- Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari celebrate first wedding anniversary ...03:00 PM | 31 May, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021