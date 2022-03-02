Uzbek president due in Pakistan on official visit

ISLAMABAD – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay an official visit to Pakistan from March 3-4, the Foreign Office said.

The Liberal Democratic Party leader will be visiting the South Asian country at the special invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This will be the first visit of President Mirziyoyev to Islamabad since assuming office in 2016.

Uzbek President’s visit also marks the historic commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Office said the two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security, and defense domains.

A number of bilateral agreements will be signed during Mirziyoyev's brief visit while Islamabad and Tashkent will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.

Both sides will meet to enhance political and strategic linkages; fast-tracking trade, transit, and economic ties, besides discussing educational and cultural collaboration, per reports.

The visiting dignitary will also call on President Arif Alvi and other top officials.

Last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a two-day visit to Tashkent at the invitation of the Uzbek President.