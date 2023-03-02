Pakistan’s Monetary Policy Committee meets today to raise key policy rate for revival of IMF program

KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has convened its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting today amidst speculation that the central bank may conduct an off-cycle review to increase the key policy rate.
The cash-strapped country is set to increase interest rates as it faces pressure to change its finances while seeking a much-needed loan from the International Monetary Fund.
Experts claimed that the central bank will raise the key policy rate by 200bps to 19 percent to reduce the risk to the economy.
The MPC meeting was scheduled for March 16, however, the central bank on Monday decided to convene it two weeks early to address the risks to the economy.
Earlier, the central bank’s committee increased the key policy rate by 100 bps to 17pc on a higher inflation outlook.
Amid the economic meltdown, the federal government makes several desperate moves including restricting several imports and managing the current account deficit.
It was speculated that after the increase in the policy rate, Pakistan will get crucial funding from IMF as the program remained halted over differences, which further worsen the economic situation.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee plunged drastically to approach an all-time low against the US dollar during the opening hours of the trading session on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 283, a decrease of Rs14.89, against the greenback.
The recent development comes on the heels of further monetary tightening to control inflation at the central bank's emergency Monetary Policy Committee meeting which is due today.
On Wednesday, the local currency witnessed depreciation against the dollar, settling at 266.11.
Experts claim the recent depreciation of the local currency is part of a market correction as IMF demanded to end the significant gap in rates between the open and inter-bank market.
Investor sentiment was also dented amid economic uncertainty due to delay in International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.
More to follow…
