We should also remember our legends & superstars who are alive: Yasir Hussain

07:15 PM | 2 May, 2020
The world is in shock following the tragic news of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s death.

Countless fan, followers and fellows from the fraternity have paid tributes to the legendary actors and continue to mourn the loss that the would has seen.

While Yasir Hussain also expressed his sorrow regarding this unimaginable tragedy, he decided that it's time we also celebrate  our living veteran superstars.

The actor took to Instagram to honour the living legends of the Pakistani entertainment industry, saying, "We shouldn't only put up pictures of those who have left us. Those who are still alive, our legends and real superstars, they should be remembered too."

Yasir Hussain started off by appreciating the work of Lollywood veteran Nadeem Baig.

He also raved about Bushra Ansari, expressing his admirations towards all her iconic dramas.

Lastly, he paid a tribute to Rahat Karni and spoke highly of his acting skills.

07:15 PM | 2 May, 2020

