We should also remember our legends & superstars who are alive: Yasir Hussain
The world is in shock following the tragic news of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor’s death.
Countless fan, followers and fellows from the fraternity have paid tributes to the legendary actors and continue to mourn the loss that the would has seen.
While Yasir Hussain also expressed his sorrow regarding this unimaginable tragedy, he decided that it's time we also celebrate our living veteran superstars.
The actor took to Instagram to honour the living legends of the Pakistani entertainment industry, saying, "We shouldn't only put up pictures of those who have left us. Those who are still alive, our legends and real superstars, they should be remembered too."
Yasir Hussain started off by appreciating the work of Lollywood veteran Nadeem Baig.
View this post on Instagram
zaroori nahi k sirf unki tasweeren lagai jaen jo chaly gaye hain . jo zinda hain aur Allah unhain lambi umer de hamary legend real super star hain unhain bhi yaad kia ja sakta hai . 200 se zyada kamyaab films mai kaam kia hai 1967 se ab tak. mashallah . salamat rahen Nadeem sahab . king of Romance ❤️ #ourheros #godblessyou #nadeem #sahab
He also raved about Bushra Ansari, expressing his admirations towards all her iconic dramas.
View this post on Instagram
i Love this wonderfully Talented actress singer and writer. 50/50 ho Angan tehra ya seeta bagri bushra jee @ansari.bushra kamaal karti hain. yeh wakai mai woh bijli hain jis se hamari entertainment industry chalti hai. Allah aap ko khushiyan sehat aur lambi umer de aur aap hamen aisy hi entertain karti rahen Ameen ❤️ #ourheroes #livinglegend #bushraansari
Lastly, he paid a tribute to Rahat Karni and spoke highly of his acting skills.
View this post on Instagram
Salaam to the LIVING Legend Rahat Kazmi sahab . the most handsome actor of Pakistani drama industry . 1976 mai acting start ki . Dhoop kinary mera favourite drama hai . aaj bhi sir theatre mai acting karty hain aur sikhaty bhi hain. Allah aap ko sehet aur umer rdaraaz ata kary Ameen ❤️ #ourheroes #livinglegend #rahatkazmi #sahab #weloveyou #godblessyou
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
