06:14 PM | 2 May, 2021
All brick kilns in Punjab converted to zig-zag technology to reduce air pollution
LAHORE– In a bid to overcome air pollution and smog, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced that 100 percent of brick kilns in the province were converted to zig-zag technology.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister said that smoke from the brick kilns was a cause of major air pollution issues in the province especially in the surroundings of Lahore.

“We have to close down these brick kilns during the four months of winter previously,” the chief minister said as smog covering Punjab cities during winter has remained an important cause of concern for the provincial authorities.

Buzdar said that owing to the efforts of the Punjab government, all 7,986 brick kilns have been shifted to zig-zag technology, which will help in reducing the carbon emission to 60 percent.

The chief minister also shared a map, showing the presence of kilns on it that are converted to the new technology.

Adviser to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam also lauded the Punjab government for converting 100 percent of brick kilns to zig zag technology in a record six months.

