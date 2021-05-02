Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 2021
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out Oscars, the film industry's top honours, at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday. Dresses to perfection, celebrities graced the grand event dressed to the nines.
Here are some of the top looks which were drop-dead gorgeous:
Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza
British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed looked dashing in an all-black Prada suit, while his wife Fatime excluded utmost grace in a flowy turquoise gown. They looked super chic in contrasting colour block 'fits.
Margot Robbie
Absolutely rocking the bangs, Margot made a gorgeous sight at the event. Doing justice to her effortless natural look, Robbie was cladded in Channel with the lethal combination of her French girl-style fringe infused making her aura classy.
Zendaya
The fashionista Zendaya served fierceness in a bright yellow cut-out gown that glows in the dark. Keeping her makeup minimalistic, her dress was a fresh pop of colour. Her warm toned eye makeup made her look younger .
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried went for the classic red lip to match her gorgeous red tulle ball gown. Her eye-striking red gown was the highlight of her look giving quintessential diva vibes.
H.E.R
H.E.R was dressed to nines in her custom-made Dundas hooded cape ensemble. With a complimenting sharp eyeliner with coordinated purple hues, H.E.R was grace personified in her blue avatar.
Voila Davis
Making to the following list is Voila Davis who looked absolutely breathtaking. Dressing up in her intricate cut-out Alexander McQueen gown, her final look was complimented by curls in a cool mohawk-style updo.
Halle Berry
The 54-year-old made a bold statement in a new edgy haircut. Halle Berry sported an asymmetric, cheek-grazing bob with baby bangs looking super gorgeous.
Andra Day
Andra Day gave a bold fashion statement as she perfectly draped a gold Vera Wang gown which made her look classic. Further, Day's sensual gown made her stand out from the crowd as she looked striking.
Maria Bakalova
Maria Bakalova looked beyond gorgeous in a Louis Vuitton gown. The star looked super elegant with fresh glowy makeup to stroke her overall look.
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby was dressed to perfection as she wore a strapless Gucci dress with cut-out detailing around the waist. Dazzling her massive fan following with her looks, the 33-year-old pastel gown looked super pretty.
