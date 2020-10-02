Islamabad colleges get gyms to promote healthy activities among students
11:09 PM | 2 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD – In an initiative to promote healthy activities in educational institutions of Islamabad, fitness centres have been established at six colleges for boys while the similar facilities are being set in four girls colleges.

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has taken the steps on the directions of Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood.

The gyms will promote healthy life style activities among the children of these institutions and nearby community areas.

The gyms at boys institutions are equipped with treadmills, bench press sets, strength machines, multifunction exercise machines, medicine balls, dumbbells, skipping ropes, etc.

List of boys colleges is given below:

Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that this initiative will promote interactive learning which would stimulate growing student's mind and body in ways that math and science cannot.

“Studies have shown that going to gym class breaks up a trying day and teaches students that a little physical activity can be great way to de-stress,” read the press release.

Latif Munna breathes his last in Karachi
05:39 PM | 2 Oct, 2020

