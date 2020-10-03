PM Imran calls for comprehensive strategy to counter energy challenges

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to devise a coherent and comprehensive strategy to address energy challenges faced by the country.

While chairing a meeting on oil and gas exploration and production in Islamabad (Friday), the premier said that implementation of Exploration and Production Management System will enable to benefit from low cost oil and gas reserves.

He said using this system will also enable us to reduce the burden on the national exchequer and it will make possible to supply oil and gas to public at lower prices.

He said that technology should be used in all sectors to reduce the additional cost burden on the public.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of the system will enhance the production capacity of oil and gas in the country and it will also minimize drainage of foreign exchange reserves.