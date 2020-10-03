Punjab lifts ban on recruitment for more than 1,000 vacant posts in jails
LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has decided to lift the ban imposed on recruitment for vacant posts in the jails across the province.
According to media details, the Punjab Cabinet finance committee has allowed jail authorities to commence recruitments on more than one thousand vacant posts.
The Chief Minister has given strict directions to ensure merit-based recruitments.
Finance department officials said that initially, out of over 5,000 vacancies available, only 1000 new recruitments have been approved for different posts of grade 1 to grade 11, including jail wardens, paramedical staff among others.
