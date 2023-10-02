IHC set to announce verdict on Imran Khan’s nine bail pleas today

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court will announce the reserved verdict on nine bail applications submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Justice IHC Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri will announce the judgment on 9 bail applications of the former PM, who remains behind bars for around two months.

Earlier, lower court rejected the bail applications of Khan in these cases, and the leader known for populist politics requested in his applications that 9 bail applications be considered pending in the respective courts and that his arrest be prevented in these cases till the final decision of the concerned courts.

The court will also take up a plea for an in-camera hearing of former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea for bail in the cipher case today.

The case is related to leaking state secrets through a secret cable that PTI chief brandished at a public rally to back his claims about Washington’s involvement behind his ouster. The case against PTI chairman became serious after his ex-principal secretary Azam Khan in a statement alleged Imran of using US cipher for his ‘political gains’.

Former cricket icon is charged with disclosing the contents of a confidential cipher sent by Pakistan’s envoy to the US last year and using it for political gains and raking in public support while facing no-trust motion. , according to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

FIA requested the court to conduct an in-camera hearing of the bail petition while PTI alleged the request of federal investigators another attempt to delay the proceedings of the case.

Last week, FIA filed a challan in special court, stating that PTI leader and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi as the principal accused.

PTI, on the other hand, said its party chief had his bail dismissed while being in custody with no or very limited access to his legal team or without being given a video-link appearance chance.

More to follow...