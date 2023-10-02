Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan; extends firm support for security

ISLAMABAD – The horrific bombing on Eid Milad un Nabi has prompted worldwide condemnations, and the latest to condemn is Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, Mr Jinping expressed shock and reaffirmed his country’s support for the security and stability of Pakistan.

As Pakistan reels from suicide bombings that killed over 60 people, Chinese President extended sympathy for the families of those who died and got injured.

He said Beijing opposed all forms of terrorism, and extended firm support for national security and stability of South Asian nation.

Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended condolences to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, Iran, and many other nations also condemned the suicide attacks in Pakistan and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.