Search

Pakistan

Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan; extends firm support for security

Jinping shocked at attacks that caused over 60 casualties

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 2 Oct, 2023
Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan; extends firm support for security

ISLAMABAD – The horrific bombing on Eid Milad un Nabi has prompted worldwide condemnations, and the latest to condemn is Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a message to President Dr Arif Alvi, Mr Jinping expressed shock and reaffirmed his country’s support for the security and stability of Pakistan.

As Pakistan reels from suicide bombings that killed over 60 people, Chinese President extended sympathy for the families of those who died and got injured.

He said Beijing opposed all forms of terrorism, and extended firm support for national security and stability of South Asian nation.

Earlier, Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended condolences to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

US, Russia, UK, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkiye, Iran, and many other nations also condemned the suicide attacks in Pakistan and expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

World leaders condemn deadly suicide attacks, back Pakistan’s fight against terrorism

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:37 PM | 1 Oct, 2023

Multi-national special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ ...

10:02 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

FBR extends date for filing income tax returns

12:19 AM | 1 Oct, 2023

Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

09:27 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Pakistani security forces recover 4 of 6 kidnapped footballers in ...

01:29 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

IWMI’s WRAP program takes new measures to improve water governance ...

11:26 AM | 30 Sep, 2023

World leaders condemn deadly suicide attacks, back Pakistan’s fight ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:42 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Chinese president Xi Jinping condemns terror attacks in Pakistan; extends firm support for security

Horoscope

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 2 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.05 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.3 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.75
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 778.84 786.84
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.24 40.64
Danish Krone DKK 41.83 42.23
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: