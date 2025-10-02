Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in ICC Women’s World Cup

COLOMBO – In the ICC Women’s World Cup, Bangladesh Women’s team defeated Pakistan by 7 wickets.

Chasing a target of 130 runs, Bangladesh achieved the total in 31.1 overs for the loss of three wickets, with Rubiya Haider top-scoring with 54 runs.

Earlier, in the third match of the tournament held in Colombo, Pakistan Women won the toss and opted to bat first. However, the team was bowled out for 129 in 38.3 overs.

Pakistan lost two wickets in the very first over for just 2 runs, as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Ameen departed without scoring. Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim provided some resistance, but Muneeba fell for 17 at the total of 44. Rameen was later dismissed for 23 at 47 runs.

Other contributors included Sidra Nawaz (15), Aliya Riaz (13), captain Fatima Sana (22), Natalia Pervaiz (9), Nashra Sandhu (1), and Sadia Iqbal (4). Daniya Baig remained unbeaten with 16.

It is worth noting that both teams qualified for the event through the Women’s World Cup qualifiers. In the last four encounters between Pakistan and Bangladesh, both sides had secured two wins each.

Pakistan Women will play their second match of the tournament against India on October 5.