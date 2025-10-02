Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Price Updates – 2 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to new record highs today amid sharp rally in the international bullion market.

On Thursday, the price of gold per tola climbed by Rs3,500, settling at Rs410,278. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams rose by Rs3,001 to reach Rs351,747.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Price Karachi 410,278 Lahore 410,278 Islamabad 410,278 Peshawar 410,278 Quetta 410,278 Sialkot 410,278 Hyderabad 410,278 Faisalabad 410,278

In the global market, gold extended its gains and touched unprecedented levels. APGJSA reported the international rate at $3,890 per ounce inclusive of a $20 premium, marking a $35 rise during the session.

Spot gold was last seen trading at $3,861.99 per ounce as of 0359 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,875.32. US gold futures for December delivery also advanced 0.7% to $3,901.40.

Meanwhile, silver prices also edged higher in the local market, gaining Rs50 per tola to settle at Rs4,826.